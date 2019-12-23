UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HRCP Dismayed By Junaid Hafeez Verdict

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 12:36 PM

HRCP dismayed by Junaid Hafeez verdict

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is dismayed by the verdict handed down to academic Junaid Hafeez by the Multan district and sessions court on charges of blasphemy

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is dismayed by the verdict handed down to academic Junaid Hafeez by the Multan district and sessions court on charges of blasphemy.

HRCP believes that the blasphemy laws are heavily misused. This is compounded by a trial process ridden by delays and pressures at the level of the lower judiciary. The offence itself is already associated with vigilantism and entrenched impunity – underscored by the 2014 murder of Mr Hafeez’s lawyer, Rashid Rehman. The resulting pressure on lower courts becomes apparent when most such verdicts are overturned by the High Court or Supreme Court.

In five years, at least eight judges have heard Mr Hafeez’s case, making a fair trial virtually impossible. Meanwhile, he has undergone six years’ imprisonment in solitary confinement. Aasia Bibi, who was charged similarly, was acquitted after eight years' incarceration. There are grave implications here for access to justice in such cases.

HRCP reposes its faith in the higher judiciary and hopes that the verdict will be overturned in appeal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Murder Supreme Court Blasphemy Rashid Court

Recent Stories

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s petition against her ..

1 minute ago

HRCP deplores attack on judiciary

17 minutes ago

PM’s decision to resolve issues of builders laud ..

21 minutes ago

Air University announces alumni elections

25 minutes ago

Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after W ..

25 minutes ago

Cutlery exports increase over 10% in five months

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.