HRCP Education, IDRAC Report Call For Imparting Ethics To Minorities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:53 PM

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and IDRAC research report " Education and Inequality" discerning the foundations of citizenry has been launched by the commission here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and IDRAC research report " Education and Inequality" discerning the foundations of citizenry has been launched by the commission here on Friday.

The report presented by Amjad Nazeer , a Social activist demanded the government that the subject of "Eithics" should be taught to the minorities as a compulsory subject other than Islamic studies.

He said that the course being taught to minorities should be based on social and moral teachings in order to prepare them for the challenges ahead.

He urged that it was the human rights ministry's responsibility to create awareness and demonstrate how the material course should be imparted to the minorities.

The HRCP also suggested that the government should open the schools near to the houses of minorities' community for their easy access and safety while seeking education.

