HRCP engaged with concerned departments to protect vulnerable population from floods' impacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) was engaged with relevant stakeholders to protect vulnerable population from the impacts of floods.

This was said by HRCP official while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He further added that the commission further supported local authorities in undertaking additional measures for protecting the life and health of homeless people, especially in flood affected areas.

He also said the people were suffering from various different diseases, including psychological issues and lack of social support services at their disposal.