UrduPoint.com

HRCP Engaged With Concerned Departments To Protect Vulnerable Population From Floods' Impacts

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 11:18 PM

HRCP engaged with concerned departments to protect vulnerable population from floods' impacts

Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) was engaged with relevant stakeholders to protect vulnerable population from the impacts of floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) was engaged with relevant stakeholders to protect vulnerable population from the impacts of floods.

This was said by HRCP official while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He further added that the commission further supported local authorities in undertaking additional measures for protecting the life and health of homeless people, especially in flood affected areas.

He also said the people were suffering from various different diseases, including psychological issues and lack of social support services at their disposal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab reviews proposals for jail r ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews proposals for jail reforms

4 minutes ago
 PM AJK for holding local bodies elections before N ..

PM AJK for holding local bodies elections before November 30

4 minutes ago
 Property transfer rate fixed at one percent

Property transfer rate fixed at one percent

4 minutes ago
 Democracy strengthens by taking stakeholders on bo ..

Democracy strengthens by taking stakeholders on board: Chief Minister

4 minutes ago
 Angola's Lourenco eyes further reforms as sworn in ..

Angola's Lourenco eyes further reforms as sworn in

31 minutes ago
 'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation ..

'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation's fallout

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.