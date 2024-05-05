(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Balochistan Chapter on Sunday expressed concern over the journalist's killing in Balochistan.

A statement issued here said HRCP is appalled by the apparent targeted killing of Khuzdar Press Club president Muhammad Siddique Mengal in a car bomb attack that had left two others dead and several injured - ironically enough on World Press Freedom Day.

In a province where journalists already work under immense pressure and at risk to themselves, this attack is bound to have a chilling effect on the media, with many working journalists having migrated from Khuzdar out of fear, according to accounts shared with HRCP.

HRCP statement further urged that the attackers must be brought to book swiftly.

Balochistan must also urgently enact laws protecting journalists' safety and establish a safety commission to ensure that perpetrators of such attacks are held to account, it maintained.