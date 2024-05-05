HRCP Expresses Concern Over Journalist's Killing In Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Balochistan Chapter on Sunday expressed concern over the journalist's killing in Balochistan.
A statement issued here said HRCP is appalled by the apparent targeted killing of Khuzdar Press Club president Muhammad Siddique Mengal in a car bomb attack that had left two others dead and several injured - ironically enough on World Press Freedom Day.
In a province where journalists already work under immense pressure and at risk to themselves, this attack is bound to have a chilling effect on the media, with many working journalists having migrated from Khuzdar out of fear, according to accounts shared with HRCP.
HRCP statement further urged that the attackers must be brought to book swiftly.
Balochistan must also urgently enact laws protecting journalists' safety and establish a safety commission to ensure that perpetrators of such attacks are held to account, it maintained.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown against fake pesticides continues across province: Minister6 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1324 injured in 1194 RTCs in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Police launches search, strike operation, 32 suspects arrested in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel vows to put transport sector on its feet, says Red Line to have Pakistan's 1st biogas buses6 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements for ongoing anti-polio drive reviewed in Tank16 minutes ago
-
Chilam Josh festival to commence from May 1316 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 12 connections of gas pilferers16 minutes ago
-
91 power pilferers nabbed during in a day in South Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Sher Afzal Marwat escapes unhurt in car accident46 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested46 minutes ago
-
Boy hit to death by police van46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan People's Party believes in freedom of expression: Shazia Mari46 minutes ago