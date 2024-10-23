Open Menu

HRCP Expresses Concerns Over 26th Constitutional Amendment

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 23, 2024 | 11:36 PM

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says this act could affect judiciary’s independence

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2024) Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Wednesdsy expressed concerns over certain provisions of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, citing potential negative impacts.

In a statement, HRCP acknowledged that while these amendments are more moderate compared to earlier drafts, it remains worried that this act could affect the judiciary’s independence.

The statement highlighted serious reservations about the process for establishing constitutional benches, noting the risk that these benches’ credibility could be compromised by political pressure.

HRCP also criticized the formation of a special parliamentary committee for nominating the Chief Justice of Pakistan, as it could give the ruling government undue influence over the judiciary, which would contradict Pakistan’s obligations under Article 14 of the ICCPR.

Regarding Article 184(3), HRCP expressed no objections to the amendment, which restricts the constitutional bench’s suo motu powers. It also welcomed the inclusion of Article 9A, recognizing the right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment as a fundamental right, urging the government to implement this crucial amendment.

HRCP expressed its deepest concern over allegations that opposition parties were pressured into supporting the act.

The commission emphasized that these allegations should not be ignored, and the lack of public debate on the bill raises questions about its legitimacy.

