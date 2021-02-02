UrduPoint.com
HRCP For Highlighting Human Rights Violations In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday stressed the need for effectively raising freedom struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all global fora and highlighting widespread human rights violations by Indian forces there.

HRCP office bearers including its Secretary General Haris Khalique while giving their reaction on unprecedented human rights violations in (IIOJK) by Indian forces said that oppressed Kashmiris were not only being denied their inalienable right to self-determination for over seven decades but also facing gruesome atrocities.

They said that since 5 August 2019, Kashmiris were enduring the worst form of human rights violations and their suffering had increased manifolds in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The HRCP urged the United Nations and world parliaments to help stop the genocide in Kashmir and standagainst the crimes being committed by India in IIOJK.

