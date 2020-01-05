HRCP for implementing UN resolution on Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Chairman Dr Mehdi Hasan Sunday stressed the need for implementation of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions passed to give self-determination rights to the people of Indian Held Kashmir.

Talking to APP in connection with Kashmiris' Right to Self-determination Day, HRCP Chairman Dr Mehdi Hasan said the people of occupied Kashmir had been deprived of all basic rights.

In 1949, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris' right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

Dr Mehdi Hasan said that oppressed Kashmiri and their leadership could not be forced to change their affirm and principled stand on Kashmir through nefarious tactics.

"Despite facing unprecedented levels of oppression the people of occupied Kashmir were sacrificing their lives to end the decades long India's illegal hold of their territory," he added.

The HRCP chairperson lamented on the illegal detention of thousands of Kashmiri prisoners who were being languished in jails in occupied Kashmir. He said that Indian authorities continued to abuse and violate rights of Kashmiri prisoners by placing them in worst living conditions inside jails.

"These prisoners are even deprived of basic rights like medicare and judicial help," he added.

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned here that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed the Right to Self-Determination Day, on Sunday, with the pledge that they would continue the struggle for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through a free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

The day was marked by various activities including rallies, seminars and conferences in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and across the world to remind the UN to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities by implementing its resolutions on Kashmir.