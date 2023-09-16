HRCP holds police dialogue on social, economic rights of transgenders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Human Rights, Social activists, women leaders and transgenders have said that transgenders were equal citizens of the country, legislation was made for them but not yet enforced They expressed these views during a Policy Dialogue on social and economic rights organized by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan here in Press Club Hyderabad.

On this occasion, Council member of Human Rights Salim Jarwar said that the National Assembly of Pakistan had passed an act about the fundamental rights and identity of transgenders in 2018 but was delayed by fundamentalists and challenged in Federal shariat court but after five years Shariat Court termed its some articles against the principles of islam.

He said that Transgenders in Pakistan were facing severe Social and Economy issues and were also deprived of proper education, Health, employment, and the right to safety.

He said HRCP always played a vital role in the rehabilitation of marginal segments and supported their struggle for the protection of their rights.

Jarwar further said that HRCP considers the state as responsible for the protection of the social and Economy rights of transgenders like other segments of Society and the state should fulfill its responsibility.

Council member HRCP Parveen Soomro said that in older days transgenders were being considered as a source of prayer because they were custodians of our generations and source of prayer but were shelterless.

Regional Coordinator HRCP Ghufarna Arain said that after the legislation for the rights of transgenders, concerted steps should be taken for their social and Economy rights so that they could avail equal rights in society.

Transgender Sana Asghar said that transgenders had also equal rights in Pakistan in accordance with the constitution but unfortunately, our identity was being snatched from us.

She said that in Pakistan although legislation was being made for the protection of our rights but not implemented.

Eminent writers Zulfiqar Halepoto, Zulfiqar Qadri, WAF activist Amar Sindhi, Qurat-ul ain Shah, and others also expressed their views.