UrduPoint.com

HRCP Launches Campaigns About Human Rights Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 11:51 AM

HRCP launches campaigns about human rights issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has launched campaigns throughout the year to raise awareness of human rights issues .

An official of HRCP said that the campaigns included demonstrations, rallies, seminars, workshops and online advocacy.

The themes of these campaigns range from women's rights, children's rights and the rights of other vulnerable groups, to supporting victims of human rights violations such as torture or enforced disappearance.

HRCP's campaigns also mark international days of significance that recognized by human rights organisations everywhere.

In addition, HRCP has traditionally campaigned for the restoration of student unions, an end to bonded labour, prison reforms, the security of human rights defenders, and climate justice for vulnerable communities.

More Stories From Pakistan

