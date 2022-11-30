(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) arranged a launching ceremony for a research-oriented book titled, "GM Sayed and Dastan-e-Mohabat" authored by a noted researcher and writer Khadim Hussain Soomro here on Wednesday.

Addressing on the occasion, Farhatullah Babar said that the book is very important because Saien GM was not only a politician, but also a great philosopher, intellectual, mystical soul, social scientist and prolific writer like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and M.K. Gandhi. It is very unfortunate that the intellectual giants from the smaller provinces are being demonized.

He said that Saien GM Sayed contributed quite a lot to Sindhi language and literature. The creation of Sindhi Adabi board is a reminder of his great contributions, among others.

Harris Khalique, Secretary General HRCP said that Saien GM infused Sindhis with a renewed pride in their culture and civilization. The way Khadim Soomro translated Saien GM Sayed's work into urdu, only a few scholars could do. It is a translation work of high quality. The content, quality and volume of the book are mesmerizing.

He congratulated the author for writing such a wonderful book on the unexplored aspects of Sayed's life, intellect and wisdom.

Writer Manzoor Ali Veesrio said that this book is a vivid description of the real life of Sayed, his love for the motherland and humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, Khadim Hussain Soomro said that Sayed's message to the world was of love, integration and re-integration. He spread this noble message through his books and speeches.

"Non-violence was the means of his political and cultural evolution. Had the politicians of the subcontinent understood GM Syed, millions of people would not have been massacred and their economic slaughter would not have occurred," Soomro maintained.

Hashim Abro, a prominent Yogi, Shajar Dost and Chairman PIF commended the efforts of the author and termed the book as "magnum opus." "This book is nothing but the language of love and Soomro has divulged the secret to love that lasts. The author has elucidated all types of love and the way forward- how to become either a true lover or a true beloved of someone," remarked Abro.

Dr. Ravish said that Sindh has a strong tradition and a long history and Saien GM Sayed was its continuity. The global and historical status of Sindh and the Indus Valley Civilization must be respected and the pride of her people must be taken into account.