ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Observing the fifth anniversary of the Supreme Court 's landmark judgment on the protection of religious minorities' rights, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) held a conference with other civil society organisations to reiterate the importance of implementing the judgment.

The conference, organised by the HRCP in collaboration jointly with the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), the National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP), and the Cecil and Iris Chaudhry Foundation, was widely attended by lawyers, journalists, human rights activists, and members of diplomatic missions. Speaking on the occasion, HRCP's honorary spokesperson I A Rehman said the implementation of the Jillani judgment was "not just a matter of concern for minorities alone.

It is the concern of all Pakistanis." He said, "The states, that do not take good care of their minorities, perish."The panel, which included jurists, rights activists and representatives of different religious communities, spoke at length about the various issues being faced by the minorities.

The speakers included Imran Kabeer, a representative of Pakistan's Kalash community; educationist Dr A H Nayyar; Parkash Mahtani, a representative of the Hindu community from Sindh; Dr Adnan Rafique; and Bishop Joseph Arshad.