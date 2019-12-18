HRCP mourns loss of founder member Air Marshal Zafar Chaudhry

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) mourns the passing of one of its founder members, Air Marshal (Retd) Zafar Chaudhry. A committed human rights activist, he was instrumental in supporting HRCP as an independent human rights organisation in the mid-1980s, when no such body existed

The Commission is indebted to him for helping establish its secretariat in Lahore.

The entire HRCP family will feel his loss keenly, in particular the friends and comrades with whom he worked so closely - among them Chairperson Dr Mehdi Hasan, Honorary Spokesperson I A Rehman, former Chairperson Zohra Yusuf, Vice-Chair Punjab Salima Hashmi and Council member Hina Jilani.

HRCP will hold a reference in memory of Air Marshal (Retd) Chaudhry on Monday 30 December 2019 in Lahore.