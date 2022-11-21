(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :In connection with the World Children's Day, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Monday organized a meeting.

The theme for this year's World Children's Day is Education: Giving Every Child the Right to Education.

The meeting focused on the out-of-school children in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Senior member HRCP Nasreen Azhar said that according to a UNICEF report Pakistan has the world's second-highest number of out-of-school children (OOSC) with an estimated 22.

8 million children aged 5-16 not attending school, which comes to 44 percent of the total population in this age group.

According to Article 25-A of the Constitution of Pakistan, free and compulsory education will be provided to every child who is aged 5 to 16 years. However, Pakistan faces serious challenges in ensuring that all children, particularly the most disadvantaged, attend and stay in schools, she added..