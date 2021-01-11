UrduPoint.com
HRCP Organize Meeting On Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Ordinance

Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:18 PM

HRCP organize meeting on Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Ordinance

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan on Monday organized a meeting on the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Ordinance and its effects on the general public and employees of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Dr.

Hyder Abbasi, Spokesperson, Grand Health Alliance talking to ceremony said that privatizing PIMS under the MTI ordinance would compromise access to the healthcare for low-income patients.

He added that Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) employees had fear to lost their job security as civil servants if the institution is privatized.

He further added that the "Front line workers "also argue that introducing a new organisational system in the midst of the Covid19 pandemic will complicate the healthcare system.

Participants Naseeb Azhar Council Member HRCP also said that health should be seen as a fundamental human right.

