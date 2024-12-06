HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of Activism against GBV

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday organized an outreach meeting, followed by a panel discussion as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of Activism against the Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday organized an outreach meeting, followed by a panel discussion as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of Activism against the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) .

On this occasion, Aurat Foundation (AF) Executive Director Nameem Mirza said that the law regarding women should be implemented.

The event was attended by the university students, lawyers, Human Rights Activists and Human Rights defenders.

The event proceeds according to the following agenda.

For the alarming figures indicating the incidence of violence against women, there are also laws in place that protect women – laws that not enough women are aware they have the legal and constitutional right to access, said Farazna Bari.

Sadia Bokhari, Council Member (HRCP) highlighted the efforts to strengthen women empowerment in Pakistan by Nasreen Azhar Vice-chairperson Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). Panelists discussed the various forms such as.

domestic violence, honor crimes, sexual assault, and forced marriage.

Discussion on Gender Based violence in Pakistan Panelists Farzana Bari( Women rights activist) and Rashida Dohad, Member WAF and Executive Director Omer Asghar Khan Foundation,Naeem Mirza, Executive Director, Aurat Foundation(AF),Tahir Khan, SP, Islamabad Police.

Moderator, Ambern Ajaib, Executive Director, Bedari and Member HRCP.HRCP urges the state to invest heavily in the infrastructure needed to you give the most vulnerable and marginalised women access to these laws, and fulfil its obligations under all national and international human rights mechanisms that seek to eliminate GBV.

Around 690 complaints has been registered of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in this year in Federal Capital which is not sufficient.

He further added that the media should play their role to highlight the GBV that occurred in Kachi Abadaies, said Superintendent Police Tahir Khan. He further added that more shelter homes should be built by the Federal government.