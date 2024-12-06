- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of Activism against GBV
HRCP Organizes An Outreach Meeting, As Part Of Its Campaign For The 16 Days Of Activism Against GBV
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 11:28 PM
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday organized an outreach meeting, followed by a panel discussion as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of Activism against the Gender-Based Violence (GBV)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday organized an outreach meeting, followed by a panel discussion as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of Activism against the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) .
On this occasion, Aurat Foundation (AF) Executive Director Nameem Mirza said that the law regarding women should be implemented.
The event was attended by the university students, lawyers, Human Rights Activists and Human Rights defenders.
The event proceeds according to the following agenda.
For the alarming figures indicating the incidence of violence against women, there are also laws in place that protect women – laws that not enough women are aware they have the legal and constitutional right to access, said Farazna Bari.
Sadia Bokhari, Council Member (HRCP) highlighted the efforts to strengthen women empowerment in Pakistan by Nasreen Azhar Vice-chairperson Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). Panelists discussed the various forms such as.
domestic violence, honor crimes, sexual assault, and forced marriage.
Discussion on Gender Based violence in Pakistan Panelists Farzana Bari( Women rights activist) and Rashida Dohad, Member WAF and Executive Director Omer Asghar Khan Foundation,Naeem Mirza, Executive Director, Aurat Foundation(AF),Tahir Khan, SP, Islamabad Police.
Moderator, Ambern Ajaib, Executive Director, Bedari and Member HRCP.HRCP urges the state to invest heavily in the infrastructure needed to you give the most vulnerable and marginalised women access to these laws, and fulfil its obligations under all national and international human rights mechanisms that seek to eliminate GBV.
Around 690 complaints has been registered of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in this year in Federal Capital which is not sufficient.
He further added that the media should play their role to highlight the GBV that occurred in Kachi Abadaies, said Superintendent Police Tahir Khan. He further added that more shelter homes should be built by the Federal government.
Recent Stories
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded
Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China company
TikTok closer to US ban after losing court appeal
Committee constituted for drafting rules regarding judges appointments
Crime rate in district Central declines compared to last year: SSP
SRCC to be launched on December 10
3 killed over petty dispute in Attock
APHC denounces India’s military approach on Kashmir dispute
Punjab University Institute of Education & Research (IER) organizes training wor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism2 minutes ago
-
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded6 seconds ago
-
Committee constituted for drafting rules regarding judges appointments47 seconds ago
-
Crime rate in district Central declines compared to last year: SSP49 seconds ago
-
SRCC to be launched on December 108 seconds ago
-
3 killed over petty dispute in Attock50 seconds ago
-
APHC denounces India’s military approach on Kashmir dispute52 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi assures Lawyers to resolve issues52 minutes ago
-
RCB's book fair, flowers exhibition begins51 minutes ago
-
Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village1 hour ago
-
Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city1 hour ago