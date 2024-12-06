Open Menu

HRCP Organizes An Outreach Meeting, As Part Of Its Campaign For The 16 Days Of Activism Against GBV

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 11:28 PM

HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of Activism against GBV

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday organized an outreach meeting, followed by a panel discussion as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of Activism against the Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday organized an outreach meeting, followed by a panel discussion as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of Activism against the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) .

On this occasion, Aurat Foundation (AF) Executive Director Nameem Mirza said that the law regarding women should be implemented.

The event was attended by the university students, lawyers, Human Rights Activists and Human Rights defenders.

The event proceeds according to the following agenda.

For the alarming figures indicating the incidence of violence against women, there are also laws in place that protect women – laws that not enough women are aware they have the legal and constitutional right to access, said Farazna Bari.

Sadia Bokhari, Council Member (HRCP) highlighted the efforts to strengthen women empowerment in Pakistan by Nasreen Azhar Vice-chairperson Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). Panelists discussed the various forms such as.

domestic violence, honor crimes, sexual assault, and forced marriage.

Discussion on Gender Based violence in Pakistan Panelists Farzana Bari( Women rights activist) and Rashida Dohad, Member WAF and Executive Director Omer Asghar Khan Foundation,Naeem Mirza, Executive Director, Aurat Foundation(AF),Tahir Khan, SP, Islamabad Police.

Moderator, Ambern Ajaib, Executive Director, Bedari and Member HRCP.HRCP urges the state to invest heavily in the infrastructure needed to you give the most vulnerable and marginalised women access to these laws, and fulfil its obligations under all national and international human rights mechanisms that seek to eliminate GBV.

Around 690 complaints has been registered of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in this year in Federal Capital which is not sufficient.

He further added that the media should play their role to highlight the GBV that occurred in Kachi Abadaies, said Superintendent Police Tahir Khan. He further added that more shelter homes should be built by the Federal government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Lawyers Asghar Khan Marriage Bari Women Media Event All Government

Recent Stories

Punjab University students set new records in Nati ..

Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship

2 minutes ago
 PU initiates action against students involved in v ..

PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism

2 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

5 seconds ago
 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded

17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded

6 seconds ago
 Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China com ..

Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China company

2 minutes ago
 TikTok closer to US ban after losing court appeal

TikTok closer to US ban after losing court appeal

2 minutes ago
Committee constituted for drafting rules regarding ..

Committee constituted for drafting rules regarding judges appointments

47 seconds ago
 Crime rate in district Central declines compared t ..

Crime rate in district Central declines compared to last year: SSP

49 seconds ago
 SRCC to be launched on December 10

SRCC to be launched on December 10

8 seconds ago
 3 killed over petty dispute in Attock

3 killed over petty dispute in Attock

50 seconds ago
 APHC denounces India’s military approach on Kash ..

APHC denounces India’s military approach on Kashmir dispute

52 seconds ago
 Punjab University Institute of Education & Researc ..

Punjab University Institute of Education & Research (IER) organizes training wor ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan