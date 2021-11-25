HRCP organizes national consultation on women role in politics

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Wednesday organized a national consultation on women role in politics in collaboration with Friedrich Naumann Foundation Pakistan.

The event was attended by Birgit Lamm, a political analyst, MNA Romina Khurshid Alam, former Senator Fauzia Waqar and Bushra Gohar.

Romina Khurshid Alam said that it is through the efforts of civil society that women legislators have been able to voice their concerns to Parliament.

Other speakers said that women's political participation should now be an accepted practice across the country. They point out that political parties were not doing enough to encourage women's political participation.