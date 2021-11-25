UrduPoint.com

HRCP Organizes National Consultation On Women Role In Politics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

HRCP organizes national consultation on women role in politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Wednesday organized a national consultation on women role in politics in collaboration with Friedrich Naumann Foundation Pakistan.

The event was attended by Birgit Lamm, a political analyst, MNA Romina Khurshid Alam, former Senator Fauzia Waqar and Bushra Gohar.

Romina Khurshid Alam said that it is through the efforts of civil society that women legislators have been able to voice their concerns to Parliament.

Other speakers said that women's political participation should now be an accepted practice across the country. They point out that political parties were not doing enough to encourage women's political participation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Civil Society Women Event

Recent Stories

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: mini ..

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

2 hours ago
 Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same Platform as Sputnik V - Healt ..

2 hours ago
 Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Wa ..

Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Warsaw Stadium - Health Minister

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Cana ..

Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Canada's labour market: MP

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings to ideas and convictions of h ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.