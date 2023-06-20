UrduPoint.com

HRCP Organizes Outreach Meeting On Rights To Housing, Livelihood For Katchi Abadis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 06:50 PM

HRCP organizes outreach meeting on rights to housing, livelihood for katchi abadis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Human Right Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Tuesday organized an outreach meeting on rights to Housing and livelihood for katchi abadis residents in the Kotri area of Jamshoro district.

A large number of katchi abadis residents including women participated in the meeting.

Council Member Parveen Soomro, Saleem Jarwar, Former regional Coordinator Dr. Imadad Chandio, Regional Coordinator Ghufrana Arain and Afshan Samtio were also present.

The participants communicated different issues faced by residents of Kachi Abadis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jamshoro Kotri Women Housing

Recent Stories

President of Malta visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

President of Malta visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

21 minutes ago
 UAE sends fourth aid ship to Syria

UAE sends fourth aid ship to Syria

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Majlis Abu Dha ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Majlis Abu Dhabi organise session on protect ..

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 3rd edition of Spartan World Cha ..

Abu Dhabi to host 3rd edition of Spartan World Championships

21 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund partners with Bahrain’s Hope Ventur ..

Khalifa Fund partners with Bahrain’s Hope Ventures to expand Beban TV show to ..

36 minutes ago
 Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Reside ..

Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Residences on Abu Dhabi&#039;s Al Ra ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.