HRCP organizes outreach meeting on rights to housing, livelihood for katchi abadis

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Human Right Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Tuesday organized an outreach meeting on rights to Housing and livelihood for katchi abadis residents in the Kotri area of Jamshoro district.

A large number of katchi abadis residents including women participated in the meeting.

Council Member Parveen Soomro, Saleem Jarwar, Former regional Coordinator Dr. Imadad Chandio, Regional Coordinator Ghufrana Arain and Afshan Samtio were also present.

The participants communicated different issues faced by residents of Kachi Abadis.