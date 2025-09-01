Open Menu

HRCP Pays Tribute To Syed Ali Gilani Shaheed

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM

HRCP pays tribute to Syed Ali Gilani Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Human Rights Council of Pakistan (HRCP) on Monday organized a solemn commemorative event in honor of Syed Ali Gilani Shaheed, the legendary Kashmiri leader, at the Conference Room of the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries.

An HRCP spokesperson told APP that the event paid rich tribute to Syed Ali Gilani’s lifelong struggle for the rights of the Kashmiri people and his unwavering commitment to the cause of self-determination. He said the participants offered prayers for his departed soul and reflected on the immense sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people in their ongoing pursuit of justice and freedom.

He said the prominent speakers at the event included HRCP Chairman Jamshed Hussain, Federal Cabinet President Murad Ali, General Secretary Hammad Abbasi, Kashif Kamal, and Sadia Ali.

They highlighted the life and legacy of Syed Ali Gilani, recalling his steadfastness in the face of adversity and his lifelong dedication to the Kashmir freedom movement.

He said the speakers emphasized that Syed Ali Gilani’s resilience, ideological clarity, and fearless leadership would continue to inspire generations committed to the principles of justice, human rights, and self-determination.

He added that the Human Rights Council of Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with the people of Kashmir and pledged to continue advocating for their right to self-determination in line with international law and United Nations resolutions.

