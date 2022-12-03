UrduPoint.com

HRCP, PMHA Call For Transformative Solutions For Inclusive Development Of PLWDs

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 10:57 PM

Women living with disabilities face a double burden, said Zulqarnain Asghar, CEO Potohar Mental Health Association on International Day of Disabled Persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Women living with disabilities face a double burden, said Zulqarnain Asghar, CEO Potohar Mental Health Association on International Day of Disabled Persons.

According to details at a policy dialogue held by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in collaboration with Potohar Mental Health Association, human rights defenders had called for robust legal and administrative measures to ensure the welfare of persons living with disabilities (PLWDs).

Participants urged the government to conduct a countrywide census of PLWDs to ensure that budgetary allocations for their welfare were better targeted.

They also criticized the lack of due representation for PLWDs in legislative and policy making bodies, especially in KP and Balochistan.

Speakers urged the government to look at PLWDs as differently-abled persons rather than 'disabled' and called on all human rights defenders to launch an organized movement to compel the state to enact better laws for PLWDs' welfare and devise effective mechanisms that would help them integrate with the mainstream population, whether at home or at educational institutions or at hospitals, banks and industries.

Additionally, buildings in the public and private sectors must be made accessible to PLWDs as a matter of policy and practice and their access to digital information made easier.

Several speakers pointed out that early detection and diagnosis of disabilities would enable early treatment, thereby preventing several disabilities.

In his concluding remarks, former senator and HRCP Council member Farhatullah Babar said that the widespread trend of using derogatory words for PLWDs must be countered. Unless both the state and society and state are sensitized, mere legislative and administrative measures will remain insufficient, he said, adding that all political parties should ensure that their manifestoes include clear commitments to uplifting PLWDs.

