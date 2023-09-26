Open Menu

HRCP Rejects PM Kakar's Remarks On PTI, Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2023 | 12:30 PM

HRCP rejects PM Kakar's remarks on PTI, elections

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says the the guilt of those accused had not been established by the courts yet, deeming Kakar's assertion "inappropriate."

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2023) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has criticized the recent statement by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar regarding transparent elections without Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

HRCP considered these claims undemocratic.

In an interview, PM Kakar expressed that free and fair elections could occur without PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned in a cipher case, and other PTI members in custody for alleged unlawful activities.

HRCP, in response, pointed out that the guilt of those accused had not been established by the courts yet, deeming Kakar's assertion "inappropriate."

They emphasized that determining what constitutes a 'fair' election should not be the sole prerogative of the government.

HRCP also raised concerns about the systematic dismantling of PTI leadership through mass arrests, disassociation from the party, numerous legal cases (including military courts), and restrictions on their freedoms, creating an uneven political playing field.

This pattern of pre-election manipulation was reminiscent of 2018.

HRCP condemned the treatment of former Chief Minister and PTI President Parvez Elahi, who was rearrested against the Lahore High Court's directive. They reminded the government that ensuring fair elections was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The HRCP urged the caretaker government to refrain from making irresponsible, partisan statements outside its mandate and instead focus on creating and maintaining an environment conducive to credible and inclusive elections.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Papua Ne ..

1 minute ago
 Caretaker PM vows to conduct free, fair general el ..

Caretaker PM vows to conduct free, fair general elections

54 minutes ago
 First leukemia patient in UAE to receive treatment ..

First leukemia patient in UAE to receive treatment with CAR-T cells therapy kick ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Indian counterpart discuss c ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Indian counterpart discuss comprehensive strategic partner ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2023

4 hours ago
Al Dhaid University to welcome students in Septemb ..

Al Dhaid University to welcome students in September 2024: Sharjah Ruler

12 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends group wedding re ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends group wedding reception

12 hours ago
 Habib University unveils space for collaborative l ..

Habib University unveils space for collaborative learning

13 hours ago
 PAC organized Mehfil-e-Sama to mark Rabi –ul-Awa ..

PAC organized Mehfil-e-Sama to mark Rabi –ul-Awal

13 hours ago
 Islamabad's Administration establishes designated ..

Islamabad's Administration establishes designated support desks for overseas Pak ..

13 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zahid Hussain visits ..

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zahid Hussain visits vegetable market

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan