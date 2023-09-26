(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2023) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has criticized the recent statement by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar regarding transparent elections without Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

HRCP considered these claims undemocratic.

In an interview, PM Kakar expressed that free and fair elections could occur without PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned in a cipher case, and other PTI members in custody for alleged unlawful activities.

HRCP, in response, pointed out that the guilt of those accused had not been established by the courts yet, deeming Kakar's assertion "inappropriate."

They emphasized that determining what constitutes a 'fair' election should not be the sole prerogative of the government.

HRCP also raised concerns about the systematic dismantling of PTI leadership through mass arrests, disassociation from the party, numerous legal cases (including military courts), and restrictions on their freedoms, creating an uneven political playing field.

This pattern of pre-election manipulation was reminiscent of 2018.

HRCP condemned the treatment of former Chief Minister and PTI President Parvez Elahi, who was rearrested against the Lahore High Court's directive. They reminded the government that ensuring fair elections was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The HRCP urged the caretaker government to refrain from making irresponsible, partisan statements outside its mandate and instead focus on creating and maintaining an environment conducive to credible and inclusive elections.