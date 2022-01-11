UrduPoint.com

HRCP Report Expresses Concerns Over Increasing COVID-19 Deaths, Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

HRCP report expresses concerns over increasing COVID-19 deaths, cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in its report has expressed its concerns over the rise of COVID-19 related deaths and cases throughout the country during the outgoing year 2021.

"On the last day of the year, the virus death toll had risen to 10,105 and confirmed cases to 479,715, with fears increasing over the emergence of a new, more contagious Omicron COVID-19 variant," the report said.

Hundreds of thousands of factory workers and private employees were laid off during the pandemic lockdown, with daily wage earners the hardest hit, the annual report of HRCP said.

The Sindh Covid-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020 was an important response to the Covid-19 crisis in terms of providing relief to workers, tenants and parents of school-going children, the report underscored.

The report underlined that freedom of movement was necessarily curtailed to a significant degree in all provinces and Federal territories to reduce the risk of contagion, although such restrictions were reportedly applied arbitrarily in some instances.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan 2020 All

Recent Stories

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

4 minutes ago
 China's civil aviation industry becomes "smarter"

China's civil aviation industry becomes "smarter"

6 minutes ago
 Over Half of European Population to Get Infected W ..

Over Half of European Population to Get Infected With Omicron in Next 6-8 Weeks ..

29 minutes ago
 US' Sherman Meets With Stoltenberg to Discuss Upco ..

US' Sherman Meets With Stoltenberg to Discuss Upcoming NATO-Russia Council Meeti ..

1 hour ago
 Accountability Court grants pre-arrest bail to Asi ..

Accountability Court grants pre-arrest bail to Asif Ali Zardari: Reports

1 hour ago
 IHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of ..

IHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of PM Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.