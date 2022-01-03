HRCP seeks applications for nationwide photo-essay competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is holding a nationwide photo-essay competition aims at creating awareness about the right to freedom of peaceful assembly.

"Every citizen shall have the right to assemble peacefully and without arms, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of public order." (Article 16, Constitution of Pakistan).

Assemblies can be platforms to advocate for change and to raise awareness of civil, political, social, economic, and cultural rights.

HRCP invited Pakistan-based photographers to submit photo-essays (a series of photographs that tells a story) that illustrate the right to peaceful assembly. Submission can focus on a single public gathering or more than one, connected to a particular theme. Gatherings can include protests, rallies, marches, sit-ins, vigils, demonstrations or protest camps that have taken place between January 1, 2021 to March 15, 2022. The top three winning entries will be featured in a public exhibition organised by HRCP.

One entry per person (team entries of two or more photographers are allowed).

This competition is open to both amateur and professional photographers, but you must use your own images. Any images not produced by you are grounds for disqualification. Images must have been shot within the period specified and be relevant to the theme.

Images submitted must not have been published elsewhere (for example, in a newspaper or magazine), although you may submit images that you have produced and shared on your social media platforms as long as you indicate when and where these were uploaded. The minimum and maximum number of images required for one entry are 7 and 20, respectively.

Only include those images required to tell your story, as unnecessary images may reduce the overall impact of your entry. Only still images (not video clips) can be used to compose the photo essay. The entrant's name must not appear on any of the images. No watermarking or digital mattes, frames, or borders are allowed. Cropping and minor enhancements (such as spotting, dodging, burning, contrast and slight colour adjustments) are permissible.

Entries may be created in any software, but must be submitted in a universal file format playable on all computers, such as JPG or PNG. Images must be high-quality, using a 12-megapixel camera. Photos taken with phone cameras are allowed as long as they meet this requirement.

Entries may be accompanied by a music recording for effect. This is optional and, if submitted, must also be in a universal file format playable on all computers, such as MP3. The entrant's name must not appear in the recording, nor can the recording be taken from any copyrighted song.

May submit a text description of your photo essay if you wish, but this is optional. If so, please submit as a separate Word document. This should be no longer than 120 words. Captions for each photo may also be provided, but this is optional, and each caption should be no longer than 50 words.

If your entry is selected as the winner, we will require a high-resolution version for exhibition and printing purposes. This will be requested once the judging process has concluded. The entries must be submitted upto March 15, 2022 to: submissions@hrcp-web.orgOptional registration: https://forms.gle/aCnCLzF9TYsjcdYw8.