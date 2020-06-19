UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HRCP Slams Extrajudicial Murder Of Rights Activist

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:49 PM

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemns the extrajudicial murder of Niaz Hussain Lashari, a 22-year-old labour rights activist in Karachi and a member of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (Arisar)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th June, 2020) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemns the extrajudicial murder of Niaz Hussain Lashari, a 22-year-old labour rights activist in Karachi and a member of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (Arisar).

Originally from the town of Dakhan in district Shikarpur, Mr Lashari was arrested in Karachi on charges of terrorism, but subsequently released. After attending a hearing at the anti-terrorist court in Hyderabad on 10 January 2019, he was abducted by unidentified persons as he left the court premises. His battered, bullet-riddled body was discovered on 16 June 2020, on a roadside in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Karachi.

His family, who spent many months agitating for his release, say that he was killed because of his nationalist association.

This pattern, now all too familiar, is in flagrant violation of the constitutional right to fair trial and due process. It is another notch—of thousands—in Pakistan’s grievous record of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. HRCP demands a transparent, independent enquiry into the killing of Mr Lashari. Law enforcement and respect for human rights can and must coexist if both are to serve their purpose—to protect all citizens and residents of the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Pakistan Murder Hyderabad Shikarpur January June 2019 2020 Family All From Court Labour

Recent Stories

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

1 hour ago

Hot, dry weather with chances of gusty winds forec ..

37 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Ch Nazir Ahmed

37 minutes ago

Rain likely in most parts of Punjab in next 24 hou ..

37 minutes ago

PTI legislators regret loss of precious lives and ..

37 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company conducts disin ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.