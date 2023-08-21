HRCP to conduct consultation on child labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Human Rights Commission Pazkistan (HRCP) will conduct a consultation on child labour on Tuesday.

HRCP official Muhammad Asif told APP that deliberation aimed to discuss the factors leading to child labour in domestic work, the laws pertaining to this practice and types of exploitation that children faced in this line of work.

He added that that according to a 2022 study conducted by the International Labour Organization, one in every four households in Pakistan employs a child in domestic work, mostly between 10 and 14 years of age.

While there are laws prohibiting the employment of children below a certain age, the weak implementation of these laws, as well as social and cultural acceptance of the practice, has led to many children being employed in domestic work.

HRCP would also seek recommendations to curb this human rights abuse, based on insights from participants, including activists for children's rights, state representatives, lawyers and subject experts, he added.