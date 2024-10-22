- Home
- HRCP to hold meeting to highlight challenges faced by transgender community on Oct 24
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) will hold a meeting aimed at mobilizing human rights defenders around the challenges faced by the transgender community in Hyderabad.
According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the Director HRCP Farah Zia has said that despite the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018, the community continued to face discrimination in access to healthcare, education and employment and remain vulnerable to gender-based violence and transphobia.
She said that this meeting had been convened to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders committed to promoting inclusivity and equal rights for all citizens, including government representatives, trans rights activists, lawyers and journalists.
