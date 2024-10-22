Open Menu

HRCP To Hold Meeting To Highlight Challenges Faced By Transgender Community On Oct 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM

HRCP to hold meeting to highlight challenges faced by transgender community on Oct 24

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) will hold a meeting aimed at mobilizing human rights defenders around the challenges faced by the transgender community in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) will hold a meeting aimed at mobilizing human rights defenders around the challenges faced by the transgender community in Hyderabad.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the Director HRCP Farah Zia has said that despite the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018, the community continued to face discrimination in access to healthcare, education and employment and remain vulnerable to gender-based violence and transphobia.

She said that this meeting had been convened to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders committed to promoting inclusivity and equal rights for all citizens, including government representatives, trans rights activists, lawyers and journalists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Lawyers Farah Hyderabad 2018 All Government Employment

Recent Stories

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety ..

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest outlaws

Police arrest outlaws

21 minutes ago
 BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

6 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

21 minutes ago
 CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, ..

CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary

21 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across ..

CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city

6 minutes ago
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

51 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key strong ..

Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold

51 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

51 minutes ago
 Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 ..

Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go

51 minutes ago
 Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding ..

Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..

27 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances ..

IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan