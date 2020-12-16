HRCP to launch its report & directory on gender based violence on Dec 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has finalized its report and directory on gender based violence and announced to launch it on December 30.

Tahira Habib, Senior Manager Complaints and Outreach told APP on Wednesday that such report would be consisted of the problems being faced by women during Covid-19 and solutions to prevent such problems, she added.

She said that violence against women was a longstanding human rights violation that was affecting the society badly.

Domestic violence witnessed growth during the Covid-19 pandemic, she said adding that the HRCP's directory will provide an easy access to the government and non-government organizations that were working on gender based violence.