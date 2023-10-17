Open Menu

HRCP To Organise Seminar On Afghan Refugees

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

HRCP to organise seminar on Afghan Refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) will organize a seminar on Afghan refugees on Wednesday, October 18th. The seminar will focus on protecting the rights of Afghan refugees.

HRCP has expressed its concern over the recent announcement by the Federal caretaker government to expel 1.1 million foreigners living in Pakistan illegally.

The government has given all undocumented immigrants time until 31 October to leave Pakistan or they face the risk of imprisonment or deportation.

HRCP believes that humanitarian concerns must be taken into account with security concerns in such cases.

The seminar will bring together human rights defenders, lawyers, the media, international agencies, and representatives of Afghan refugees to discuss these issues and to develop recommendations for how to protect the rights of refugees in Pakistan.

