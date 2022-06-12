UrduPoint.com

HRCP To Present Concerns Of Workers Before Govt

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2022 | 03:20 PM

HRCP to present concerns of workers before govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is going to hold a meeting of trade unions, labor groups and workers' federations in Islamabad.

The HRCP will be engaging the Pakistan Workers Federation, employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) including sanitation workers, lady health workers, school teachers and nurses.

The meeting will discuss issues with the government contracts, daily wages and the general working conditions of labor groups in lslamabad.

The initiative aimed to make draft recommendations for the Federal government for consideration of demands by various parties.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Capital Development Authority Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

6 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

15 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

16 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

16 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.