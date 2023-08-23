Open Menu

HRCS Organizes Awareness Workshop On Sindh Hindu Marriage Act 2018

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Human Rights Commission Sindh organized an awareness workshop for government officials, members of civil society and Hindu religious leaders to apprise them about the salient features of Sindh Hindu Marriage Act 2018 at HM Khoja Auditorium

Addressing the workshop, members Sindh Human Rights Commission Kishan Lal, Sukhdev Hemani, Baroon Sarab Dayal, Adnan Khaskheli and others said that Sindh Government released Sindh Hindu Marriage Act 2018 to resolve upcoming issues during marriage and fulfilling the legal requirements for Hindu community and other minorities.

Speakers said that the Hindu Marriage Act provides protection of financial rights of wife and children after divorce, registration of marriage of 18 years male and females, divorce and right of remarriage.

They said that under the Act every marriage is to be necessarily registered at concerned Union Council, ward or Municipal authority in a period of 45 days. They said that concerned officials of local government at Union council and ward level would properly check the marriage registration forms submitted by the marrying pair and would include them in the record.

Speakers stressed members of Hindu community to create awareness among area people about Hindu Marriage Act so that youths, especially the girls, shall have their due right.

Speakers emphasized officials of local government to cooperate with the public in registration of Pandits and marriages and make it a part of record without any delay or greed. The participants of the workshop presented their proposals about Hindu Marriage Act for betterment and its effective implementation.

Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Dr Rajkumar, Shahnaz Lakho,, Qamarunnisa, Zaibunnisa, District Field Officer Legal Aid Society Moazzam Ali Jatoi, Advocate Ayaz Dahri, Babar Chandio, town officials, Union council secretaries, representatives of civil society and Hindu leaders participated the workshop.

