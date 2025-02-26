HRDC conducts training workshop on effective coordination at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) at the University of Sargodha conducted a two-day training workshop titled "The Power of Effective Coordination".

The workshop, which focused on team coordination, management, and organizational efficiency, brought together distinguished academicians and professionals to share their expertise on critical aspects of teamwork and administration.

The workshop commenced with an insightful opening session, graced by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin. In his address, Dr. Yasin emphasized the indispensable role of teamwork and collaboration in professional success. Coordination is not merely about communication but it is about aligning efforts towards a common goal, fostering a culture of cooperation, and ensuring that every member of an organization feels valued and motivated, he stated.

The workshop featured a series of engaging sessions by renowned experts who addressed various dimensions of coordination and management.

Dr. Fayyaz ur Rehman delivered a comprehensive lecture on "Technology & Practical Tools for Coordination." AI-powered tools help in automating routine tasks, providing analytical insights, and facilitating real-time communication.

Another pivotal session was conducted by consultant HRDC Khursheed Yusuf, who mentored participants on "Problem Solving, Decision Making & Time Management Skills." He emphasized the importance of proactive leadership, effective communication, and structured decision-making in achieving organizational success.

Registrar Waqar Ahmad provided an in-depth understanding of Rules and Regulations, explaining how adherence to structured policies ensures smooth functioning within an institution. He underscored the significance of compliance and accountability in administrative coordination.

Controller of Examinations, Dr. Rehana Ilyas, delivered a detailed lecture on the Examination Process, Rules, and Regulations, highlighting best practices for conducting fair and transparent assessments.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, shared valuable insights on "Principles of Administration," explaining how effective administrative strategies contribute to the achievement of organizational goals.

Dr. Sumayya Batool led a highly engaging session on Stress Management Techniques, where she not only discussed theoretical concepts but also involved participants in practical exercises to help them manage workplace stress effectively.

The workshop concluded with a closing session attended by Vice Chancellor of UoS, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas. While addressing the participants, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas commended HRDC for organizing a well-structured and insightful training program. He said, Workshops like these are essential in equipping our faculty and administrative staff with modern tools and strategies to improve teamwork and coordination.

Following the closing remarks, he distributed certificates among the participants, appreciating their dedication to professional growth and skill enhancement.