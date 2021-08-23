UrduPoint.com

HRDO Demands For Setting Up CSS Exam Center In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 06:50 PM

HRDO demands for setting up CSS exam center in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Human Rights Development Organization (HRDO) Sindh's chairman Safdar Arain on Monday demanded of the Federal public service commission (FPSC) for setting up CSS examinations center in Hyderabad for facilitation of thousands candidates of the province.

Federal service commission's exams for central superior service are scheduled to be started from August 28 and for candidates of Sindh exam centers are established only in Karachi, Arain said in a statement.

He said Sindh was the second largest province of the country and there was dire need of CSS examination centers in other major cities like Hyderabad so that candidates could be facilitated in appearing in CSS exams.

The candidates belonging to far flung areas of the province are bearing burden of the extra ordinary expenses as they had to travel to Karachi for appearing in CSS exams, Safdar Arain said and added that in order to shed such financial burden, exam center must be established in other cities of the province including Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hyderabad Superior August CSS From Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)

Recent Stories

UAEU Chancellor congratulates UAEU&#039;s CETL on ..

UAEU Chancellor congratulates UAEU&#039;s CETL on receiving Blackboard Catalyst ..

53 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health launches &#039;School Lunch Box ..

Ministry of Health launches &#039;School Lunch Box&#039; programme to promote he ..

53 minutes ago
 SPEA signs MoU with Educational Centre for Arabic ..

SPEA signs MoU with Educational Centre for Arabic Studies

53 minutes ago
 29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on d ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

2 hours ago
 Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ ..

Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ campaign kicks off in Dubai c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.