HRDO demands for setting up CSS exam center in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Human Rights Development Organization (HRDO) Sindh's chairman Safdar Arain on Monday demanded of the Federal public service commission (FPSC) for setting up CSS examinations center in Hyderabad for facilitation of thousands candidates of the province.

Federal service commission's exams for central superior service are scheduled to be started from August 28 and for candidates of Sindh exam centers are established only in Karachi, Arain said in a statement.

He said Sindh was the second largest province of the country and there was dire need of CSS examination centers in other major cities like Hyderabad so that candidates could be facilitated in appearing in CSS exams.

The candidates belonging to far flung areas of the province are bearing burden of the extra ordinary expenses as they had to travel to Karachi for appearing in CSS exams, Safdar Arain said and added that in order to shed such financial burden, exam center must be established in other cities of the province including Hyderabad.