HRH Crown Prince Condoles King Of Bahrain Over Death Of Sheikh Isa Bin Mubarak Al Khalifa

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 02:20 PM

HRH Crown Prince condoles King of Bahrain over death of Sheikh Isa bin Mubarak Al Khalifa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) - His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain over the death of Sheikh Isa bin Mubarak bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

HRH the Crown Prince expressed condolences and sincere sympathy to the king and his family and wished King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa continued good health.

