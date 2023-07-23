Open Menu

HRH Crown Prince Condoles Qatari Emir On Death Of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Thani

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 02:10 PM

HRH crown prince condoles Qatari Emir on death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani.

In the cable, HRH the Crown Prince offered his deepest condolences and sympathy to the Qatari Emir and the family of the deceased.

