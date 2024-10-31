Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM

HRMA, Bargad organise joint Dewali festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department (HRMA), in collaboration with the organisation Bargad, hosted a spectacular Diwali celebration on the rooftop of Four Points by Sheraton, Lahore, as part of the Joint Social and Cultural Action for Inclusive Society initiative.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora attended the event as the chief guest. Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Sonia Asher, CEO of Bargad Sabiha Shaheen, representatives from Hindu, Christian, Sikh and Muslim communities, and a significant number of youth were present.

CEO Sabiha Shaheen welcomed all guests and articulated that the purpose of the gathering was to promote solidarity, peace and love towards the Hindu community.

In his address, the minister extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the Hindu community, asserting that “Diwali is a symbol of love and brotherhood, reminding us of the importance of unity and harmony among diverse communities.

” He emphasised the significance of the festival in fostering mutual respect and understanding. Furthermore, he noted that for the first time, Diwali was celebrated at the government level alongside Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, with participation from members of the Punjab Assembly and various prominent figures, sending a clear message that Pakistan belongs to all, and that 'we share in each other's joys and sorrows'.

Sonia Asher, in her speech, remarked that many important festivals would follow Diwali and encouraged the attendees to celebrate them with equal enthusiasm. She urged the audience to promote peace and love during the festivities.

Other speakers highlighted that such events enhance brotherhood and unity and noted that initiatives by the Human Rights Department and Bargad have consistently been conducive to spreading messages of interfaith harmony and love.

The event included the lighting of a peace lamp and the cutting of a cake in celebration of Diwali.

More Stories From Pakistan