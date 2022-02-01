HR&MA dept to celebrate interfaith harmony week

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday said that the HR&MA department, with the collaboration of Faces of Pakistan, was going to celebrate week of international interfaith harmony along with youth of different schools of thought to promote peace and harmony in the region

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday said that the HR&MA department, with the collaboration of Faces of Pakistan, was going to celebrate week of international interfaith harmony along with youth of different schools of thought to promote peace and harmony in the region.

The Minister expressed these views while talking to media representatives at the double decker bus terminal. The head of Faces Pakistan Javed William, Director Double Decker Bus Ashfaq Doger and youth were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that young generation was the real asset of Pakistan, adding that the department with Faces of Pakistan was ensuring various ceremonies in different sectors for the promotion of interfaith harmony.

The minister traveled in the bus with youth while the bus reached royal fort after passing different places of Lahore. The youth associated with the Inter-Youth Council showed happiness to travel with the minister in the bus and appreciated the Punjab government's steps to promote peace and love in the society.

The minister assured the youth that the entire week would be celebrated with full enthusiasm and interfaith harmony would be promoted at every forum.