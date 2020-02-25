HR&MA dept, UGI organise dengue awareness seminar

The Punjab Department of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), with collaboration of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), organised a seminar for creating awareness about dengue among students at the UGI head office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Department of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), with collaboration of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), organised a seminar for creating awareness about dengue among students at the UGI head office on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine was the chief guest while Secretary HR&MA Dr Irshad Ahmed, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Yousaf and other officials attended the seminar.

UGI Director Professor Amjad Ali Khan welcomed all the participants. Coordinator of the Dengue Control Program Dr Mohammad Amir Aslam briefed the participants about prevention and control of dengue. The seminar also featured a photo-based documentary regarding the causes and control of dengue.

Ijaz Alam Augustine paid tribute to the UGI administration to conduct the seminar for creating awareness among students.

He said that the Punjab government had taken various steps to control dengue, and the role of the Health Department was praiseworthy in that regard.

Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed said that strong determination could defeat dengue fever, and the HR&MA Department was making efforts to raise awareness among the public regarding dengue. He added that cleanliness was declared half faith in our religion and prevention was the simplest way to protect from any disease.

Other speakers recommended various preventive measures against the dengue mosquitoes and stressed collective preventive measures against the menace. They urged the UGI employees and students to ensure cleanliness of the campus and homes.

Teachers, students, representatives of society and officials of HR&MA department attended the seminar, while certificate distributed among the guests was held at the end of the seminar.