UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HR&MA Dept, UGI Organise Dengue Awareness Seminar

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:10 PM

HR&MA dept, UGI organise dengue awareness seminar

The Punjab Department of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), with collaboration of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), organised a seminar for creating awareness about dengue among students at the UGI head office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Department of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), with collaboration of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), organised a seminar for creating awareness about dengue among students at the UGI head office on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine was the chief guest while Secretary HR&MA Dr Irshad Ahmed, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Yousaf and other officials attended the seminar.

UGI Director Professor Amjad Ali Khan welcomed all the participants. Coordinator of the Dengue Control Program Dr Mohammad Amir Aslam briefed the participants about prevention and control of dengue. The seminar also featured a photo-based documentary regarding the causes and control of dengue.

Ijaz Alam Augustine paid tribute to the UGI administration to conduct the seminar for creating awareness among students.

He said that the Punjab government had taken various steps to control dengue, and the role of the Health Department was praiseworthy in that regard.

Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed said that strong determination could defeat dengue fever, and the HR&MA Department was making efforts to raise awareness among the public regarding dengue. He added that cleanliness was declared half faith in our religion and prevention was the simplest way to protect from any disease.

Other speakers recommended various preventive measures against the dengue mosquitoes and stressed collective preventive measures against the menace. They urged the UGI employees and students to ensure cleanliness of the campus and homes.

Teachers, students, representatives of society and officials of HR&MA department attended the seminar, while certificate distributed among the guests was held at the end of the seminar.

Related Topics

Dengue Government Of Punjab Punjab Amjad Ali Mohammad Amir All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President discuss stren ..

11 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler visits Thumbay Medicity

56 minutes ago

US-Taliban Peace Deal to Unlock Economic Channels ..

37 seconds ago

Pakistan Invited to Signing Ceremony of Afghan Pea ..

38 seconds ago

Bulgaria to Install Thermal Cameras at Land Border ..

39 seconds ago

KP Govt exempts admission fee for disables at all ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.