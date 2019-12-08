HR&MA deptt to organize different programmes to mark IDHR

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Various programmes to mark the International Day for Human Rights (IDHR) will be organized at Al-Hamra Hall here on December 9-10, under the ausupices of Provincial Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA).

In this regard, a painting competition would be held among students of different educational institutions on the topic of 'brutality in occupied Kashmir' on December 9.

Through paintings, the Kashmir issue would be raised to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

HR&MA Director Muhammad Yousaf would be the host of the event.

On December 10, a grand event would be held at Al-Hamra for International Day of Human Rights, in which different parliamentarians, social and political personalities, representatives of civil society, youth of different educational institutions will participate.

Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine will grace the ceremony as chief guest.