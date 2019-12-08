UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HR&MA Deptt To Organize Different Programmes To Mark IDHR

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:10 PM

HR&MA deptt to organize different programmes to mark IDHR

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Various programmes to mark the International Day for Human Rights (IDHR) will be organized at Al-Hamra Hall here on December 9-10, under the ausupices of Provincial Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA).

In this regard, a painting competition would be held among students of different educational institutions on the topic of 'brutality in occupied Kashmir' on December 9.

Through paintings, the Kashmir issue would be raised to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

HR&MA Director Muhammad Yousaf would be the host of the event.

On December 10, a grand event would be held at Al-Hamra for International Day of Human Rights, in which different parliamentarians, social and political personalities, representatives of civil society, youth of different educational institutions will participate.

Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine will grace the ceremony as chief guest.

Related Topics

Minority Civil Society December Event

Recent Stories

Driverless vehicles tested on 5G technology in UAE ..

28 minutes ago

UAE 5G Conference begins in Dubai

58 minutes ago

When half the human race is left behind, the entir ..

58 minutes ago

DP World Sokhna to facilitate trade, logistics in ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy hosts first Economic D ..

3 hours ago

AED100 million for development of Saih Shuaib-Al F ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.