HR&MA Launches Campaign To Promote Tolerance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

HR&MA launches campaign to promote tolerance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Department has launched a communication campaign containing messages of top community leaders, religious leaders and celebrities from various walks of life and faiths on peace, harmony and tolerance.

The department is running the campaign in collaboration with the Youth Development Foundation (YDF) - an organisation which has taken several initiatives.

HR&MA Minister Ijaz Augustine launched the campaign here on Monday and hoped that thepositive messages coming from religious leaders of different sects and faiths and other notableswould have the desired effects.

