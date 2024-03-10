Open Menu

HRMA Minister Affirms Unwavering Commitment To Minorities Protection

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ramesh Singh Arora

has affirmed his commitment to ensuring the protection of minorities throughout Punjab

under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He stated this while participating in a prayer ceremony of Christian community at FGA

Ground, Kot Lakhpat, here on Sunday.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora expressed gratitude to the Christian community, which

offered special prayers for Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. He acknowledged

Maryam Nawaz's historic achievement as the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab.

He congratulated Maryam Nawaz on behalf of the Christian community and expressed

confidence that Pakistan's minorities would always stand united with their leadership.

The minister reiterated the importance of safeguarding minority rights, emphasizing

guidance received from Maryam Nawaz Sharif. With 3.3 million religious minorities

in Punjab, the commitment to their service remains unwavering, as highlighted during

Maryam Nawaz's dedicated efforts.

Over the next four months, a development package

of Rs 850 million would be allocated for various schemes, including the renovation of

a church in Lahore, and up-gradation in Mariamabad and Youhanaabad, he said.

Furthermore, initiatives include a 5 percent job quota and a 2 percent quota in higher

education. He urged public to prioritize education for their children, especially considering

the unfortunate tendency for minority children to be overlooked in this regard.

The minister also shared positive news with the Christian community, announcing that

scholarships are set to be doubled.

Pastor Anwar Fazal, during the ceremony, offered special prayers, expressing hope

for a Christian package akin to the laptop and Ramadan packages, featuring a special

scheme for Christian students.

Pakistan National Interfaith Peace Committee Chairman Waseem Anjum Sindhu,

Pastor Shaukat Fazal, and a significant representation from the Christian community,

attended the prayer ceremony.

