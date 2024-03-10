HRMA Minister Affirms Unwavering Commitment To Minorities Protection
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ramesh Singh Arora
has affirmed his commitment to ensuring the protection of minorities throughout Punjab
under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
He stated this while participating in a prayer ceremony of Christian community at FGA
Ground, Kot Lakhpat, here on Sunday.
Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora expressed gratitude to the Christian community, which
offered special prayers for Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. He acknowledged
Maryam Nawaz's historic achievement as the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab.
He congratulated Maryam Nawaz on behalf of the Christian community and expressed
confidence that Pakistan's minorities would always stand united with their leadership.
The minister reiterated the importance of safeguarding minority rights, emphasizing
guidance received from Maryam Nawaz Sharif. With 3.3 million religious minorities
in Punjab, the commitment to their service remains unwavering, as highlighted during
Maryam Nawaz's dedicated efforts.
Over the next four months, a development package
of Rs 850 million would be allocated for various schemes, including the renovation of
a church in Lahore, and up-gradation in Mariamabad and Youhanaabad, he said.
Furthermore, initiatives include a 5 percent job quota and a 2 percent quota in higher
education. He urged public to prioritize education for their children, especially considering
the unfortunate tendency for minority children to be overlooked in this regard.
The minister also shared positive news with the Christian community, announcing that
scholarships are set to be doubled.
Pastor Anwar Fazal, during the ceremony, offered special prayers, expressing hope
for a Christian package akin to the laptop and Ramadan packages, featuring a special
scheme for Christian students.
Pakistan National Interfaith Peace Committee Chairman Waseem Anjum Sindhu,
Pastor Shaukat Fazal, and a significant representation from the Christian community,
attended the prayer ceremony.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Poetry book on plight of people in Gaza, IIOJ&K launched20 minutes ago
-
NDMA with KSrelief-Pakistan mobilize emergency relief convoy for flood victims of Gwadar20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for strict action against profiteers during Ramzan50 minutes ago
-
RBISE taking strict measures against 'Boti Mafia' during matric exams1 hour ago
-
Early to rise, daily exercise, healthy breakfast, regular check ups help reduce chances of Heart-rel ..1 hour ago
-
Police releases preliminary report of blast, dead persons were terrorists: Police1 hour ago
-
KP KPFS&HFA conduct big action in Peshawar on holiday1 hour ago
-
197 power pilferers netted in South Punjab1 hour ago
-
Rising incidents of dacoities spark fear among citizens in Multan1 hour ago
-
PM commends Peshawar police for foiling a terrorist attack2 hours ago
-
Authorities directed to complete demarcation work inside Rakh graveyard in one week2 hours ago
-
Cop shot dead by outlaws, laid to rest2 hours ago