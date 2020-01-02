HR&MA minister chairs departmental meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review departmental progress of the previous year.

Secretary HR&MA Tariq Mahmood briefed the Minister about progress especially disposal status of complaints on PM Citizens' Portal from January 2019 to January 2020. He briefed that total 34584 complaints were handled by HR&MA department since January 2019, as many as 31231 complaints forwarded to relevant departments, 867 complaints resolved by the department while 2486 complaints were dropped due to irrelevancy.

He further briefed that mostly cases were received by the department regarding child abuse, life threat from husband, custody of children, bounded labour, threats of kidnapping and killing, sexual harassment at workplace, insensitive behaviour by school teachers, false FIRs, land for graveyard of minority and different land issues.

Tariq Mahmood told the minister that different actions were being taken with the help of relevant departments to protect human rights in the province.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the department and urged to take further steps to protect human rights in the province. He said that, with the collaboration of the district committees, prompt action could provide quick and better justice to the public.

Incharge of TT Cell Barrister Saeed Nasir, Director HR M.Yousaf and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.