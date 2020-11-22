HR&MA minister condoles with Sharif family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

In a condolence message on Sunday, he extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.