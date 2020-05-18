HR&MA minister distributes ration packs among Christian community

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine, along with representatives of the Christian community, distributed ration packs among the Christian community members in Youhanabad on Monday.

In his address to the community, he said that we all would have to come forward to help the needy when the whole world was suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, and the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was standing with the people of the country.

The minister said that special prayers were being offered for elimination of coronavirus across the globe.

Ha assured the Christian community that no one would be left alone in the difficult time. "We are the followers of Jesus Christ who taught us to help people," he told the Christian community members.

Augustine also distributed food items among the working class, labourers, especially in the Christian community. The minister said that every possible step was being taken to control coronavirus and urged the nation to take special care of cleanliness and maintain social distancing. He also appealed to people having resources to come forward for the help of needy families.