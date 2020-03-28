UrduPoint.com
HR&&MA Minister Distributes Relief Goods Among Deserving Families

Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine, along with the Youth Development Foundation (YDF), on Saturday distributed relief goods among the minority families, who had lost their sources of livelihood due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to a handout issued here, volunteers of YDF distributed food items among almost 100 deserving families of Christian, Sikh and Hindu community, while Ijaz Alam Augustine, Secretary HR&MA Dr Shoaib and Executive Director YDF Shahid Rehmat attended the event.

All standard operating procedures (SOPs) recommended by the Punjab government regarding coronavirus care, were ensured as precautionary measures during the distribution ceremony. People were called for items delivery at different times to avoid a large gathering, distance of 3 to 4 feet was also ensured while each person was made to wear mask and gloves after using hand sanitisers.

The minister appreciated the YDF efforts for helping the ailing humanity, and said that the YDF youth were always found ready for any welfare work without any discrimination.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar were monitoring day-to-day activities to deal with the coronavirus situation, and all provincial ministers were busy in their respective Constituencies to serve the nation.

The minister said that every possible step was being taken to control coronavirus and the Punjab government was trying to facilitate the poor by maintaining supplies at utility stores. Organisations like the YDF could help reach out to the people at grassroots level," he said. He urged people to take special care of cleanliness and most times stay at their homes. He appealed to people having resources to come forward for the help of the needy families.

YDF representative Shahid Rehmat said the initiative was aimed at helping at least 100 poor families, especially transporters and daily-wagers, who were facing a lot of difficulties as shopping malls, markets, parks, restaurants and tourist spots would remain closed till April 6.

