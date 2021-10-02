HR&MA minister grieved at Umar Sharif death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Austine has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of comedy king Umar Sharif.

In a condolence message on Saturday, the minister prayed that may God bless the departed soul and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

The minister said that no doubt, the entire nation and their fans around the world were in the situation of mourn. The minister said Umar Sharif always set a goal to put smile on people's faces.