HR&MA minister inaugurates international social work conference at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine inaugurated the two-day International Social Work Conference at the Punjab University (PU), here on Tuesday.

The conference topic was contemporary social work education, practices and challenges, while PU Vice Chancellor, Chairperson Department of Social Work Prof Dr Syeda Mahnaz Hassan, international social work professors, national speakers, presenters and conference participants were also part of the event.

Ijaz Alam Augustine, in his address, said the core values of social work include compassionate service to others, fostering dignity for all individuals, social justice and promoting stronger human relationships. These core values alone show the importance of social work today as the values the social workers promote impact individuals, communities and society.

He said that the concept of social work at individual, group and community level was not new and has continuously been a significant focus on the development of social work practice. Today's social workers go beyond helping people with the basic needs of life and into actively addressing the underlying issues that prevent social change and cohesion.

He said: "We all need knowledge sharing and ideas and this is a perfect platform for further development of social work subject." The minister said that Pakistan as a developing country needs such students who can contribute for welfare of society by using scientific methods of social work.

VC Dr Niaz Akhtar said that the Department of Social Work at the PU was the only one of its kind in Pakistan in the field of social work, which in turn was part of the educational system. He added it strives to have national cadres' graduates and specialized practitioners called "Social Work Practitioners", who are able to practise the profession in a highly skilled and professional manner to meet needs of the development programmes in all areas of social work within the community. He desired that social work education should promote as other subjects like engineering, etc., and registered like doctors.

Other speakers also admired the role of the Punjab University for promotion of social work.