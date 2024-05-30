Open Menu

HR&MA Minister Ramesh Singh Visits Lahore Press Club

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM

HR&MA Minister Ramesh Singh visits Lahore Press Club

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ramesh Singh Arora visited Lahore Press Club on Thursday and met Chandigarh Lahore Press Club (LPC) delegation comprising India's former president and secretary general of Indian Journalists Union Balwinder Singh and others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ramesh Singh Arora visited Lahore Press Club on Thursday and met Chandigarh Lahore Press Club (LPC) delegation comprising India's former president and secretary general of Indian Journalists Union Balwinder Singh and others.

LPC President Arshad Ansari, Member Governing Body Imran Sheikh, Rana Shahzad and Syed Badr Saeed welcomed the guests on their arrival at the club.

Ramesh Singh Arora said he was very happy to visit the Lahore Press Club. He said the freedom and protection enjoyed by the minorities, especially the Sikh community in Pakistan, was unparalleled. The best facilities were provided to pilgrims coming from India. They freely perform their religious rituals at their religious places without any fear or restriction.

He said that the facilities that minorities get in Pakistan were not available to any minority including Muslims in India. "We are living a prosperous and peaceful life in Pakistan," he added.

LPC President Arshad Ansari said that all minorities in Pakistan had equal rights. They were free in their business and religion. He said that Sikhs coming from India get special privileges, journalists of Lahore Press Club and Chandigarh Press Club were doing their best to improve relations between the two countries.

He thanked the Sikh delegation for their visit to the press club, while Minister Ramesh Singh Arora and Arshad Ansari presented traditional gifts to the delegation members on behalf of the Sikh community in Pakistan. The Indian delegation also extended a written invitation to Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari to visit Chandigarh.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Business Minority Visit Chandigarh Muslim All From Best

Recent Stories

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

8 minutes ago
 Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ ..

Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..

8 minutes ago
 Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

5 minutes ago
 Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

5 minutes ago
 CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Y ..

CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer

5 minutes ago
 Universities to function as technology and knowled ..

Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh

5 minutes ago
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day c ..

Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration

5 minutes ago
 Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; c ..

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here

18 minutes ago
 Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 la ..

Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully

9 minutes ago
 Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch anoth ..

Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..

12 minutes ago
 Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan