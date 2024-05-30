HR&MA Minister Ramesh Singh visits Lahore Press Club

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ramesh Singh Arora visited Lahore Press Club on Thursday and met Chandigarh Lahore Press Club (LPC) delegation comprising India's former president and secretary general of Indian Journalists Union Balwinder Singh and others.

LPC President Arshad Ansari, Member Governing Body Imran Sheikh, Rana Shahzad and Syed Badr Saeed welcomed the guests on their arrival at the club.

Ramesh Singh Arora said he was very happy to visit the Lahore Press Club. He said the freedom and protection enjoyed by the minorities, especially the Sikh community in Pakistan, was unparalleled. The best facilities were provided to pilgrims coming from India. They freely perform their religious rituals at their religious places without any fear or restriction.

He said that the facilities that minorities get in Pakistan were not available to any minority including Muslims in India. "We are living a prosperous and peaceful life in Pakistan," he added.

LPC President Arshad Ansari said that all minorities in Pakistan had equal rights. They were free in their business and religion. He said that Sikhs coming from India get special privileges, journalists of Lahore Press Club and Chandigarh Press Club were doing their best to improve relations between the two countries.

He thanked the Sikh delegation for their visit to the press club, while Minister Ramesh Singh Arora and Arshad Ansari presented traditional gifts to the delegation members on behalf of the Sikh community in Pakistan. The Indian delegation also extended a written invitation to Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari to visit Chandigarh.