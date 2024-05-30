HR&MA Minister Ramesh Singh Visits Lahore Press Club
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ramesh Singh Arora visited Lahore Press Club on Thursday and met Chandigarh Lahore Press Club (LPC) delegation comprising India's former president and secretary general of Indian Journalists Union Balwinder Singh and others
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ramesh Singh Arora visited Lahore Press Club on Thursday and met Chandigarh Lahore Press Club (LPC) delegation comprising India's former president and secretary general of Indian Journalists Union Balwinder Singh and others.
LPC President Arshad Ansari, Member Governing Body Imran Sheikh, Rana Shahzad and Syed Badr Saeed welcomed the guests on their arrival at the club.
Ramesh Singh Arora said he was very happy to visit the Lahore Press Club. He said the freedom and protection enjoyed by the minorities, especially the Sikh community in Pakistan, was unparalleled. The best facilities were provided to pilgrims coming from India. They freely perform their religious rituals at their religious places without any fear or restriction.
He said that the facilities that minorities get in Pakistan were not available to any minority including Muslims in India. "We are living a prosperous and peaceful life in Pakistan," he added.
LPC President Arshad Ansari said that all minorities in Pakistan had equal rights. They were free in their business and religion. He said that Sikhs coming from India get special privileges, journalists of Lahore Press Club and Chandigarh Press Club were doing their best to improve relations between the two countries.
He thanked the Sikh delegation for their visit to the press club, while Minister Ramesh Singh Arora and Arshad Ansari presented traditional gifts to the delegation members on behalf of the Sikh community in Pakistan. The Indian delegation also extended a written invitation to Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari to visit Chandigarh.
Recent Stories
Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data
Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..
Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep
Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers
CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer
Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully
Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa University8 minutes ago
-
Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers5 minutes ago
-
CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer5 minutes ago
-
Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh5 minutes ago
-
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here18 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully9 minutes ago
-
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers12 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced life imprisonment12 minutes ago
-
Head of madrassa dies, brother injured in Dir Lower firing13 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road mishap21 minutes ago
-
3 education board employees promoted18 minutes ago