HR&MA minister reviews arrangements regarding 'Human Rights Day'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday presided over a meeting in connection with celebration of the International Human Rights Day in the camp office of Human Rights Department here.

Addressing the meeting, he said the International Human Rights Day would observe all over the world on Dec 10, but in the Punjab province full week celebrations started by the Human Rights Department.

He said that no doubt, painting and speech competitions having much importance but in this year department should have to promote awareness of human rights throughout the province. He said that role of different NGOs remarkable to secure rights of human and should take into confidence all the social works organisation before starting the week.

He directed to Secretary HR&MA Nadeem-ur-Rehman to make best arrangements for the events and make sure participation of youth from different education institutions.

He also ordered for presenting a clear road-map in this regard and standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 should implement in true spirit.

Earlier, HR&MA Deputy Director M Yousaf briefed to the provincial minister that previous year different competitions of painting and speeches were held among youth of various colleges at inter-district level and this year also planning to repeat same practice with new innovation.

The HR&MA secretary said that letters were in final process to forward all districts of the Punjab for painting & speech competition while planning to organise final grand event in Lahore, in honor of prominent position holders. He also told that a jury comprises on teachers and representative of Human Rights Department will decide winners.

Representatives of Social Work Department and NGOs included Shahid Rehmat from YDF, Iftikhar Mubarak from Search for Justice, Ayub from Faces of Pakistan and Sajid from Christopher were also present in the meeting.