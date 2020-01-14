HR&MA minister takes notice of deaf girl rape incident

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday took notice of a deaf girl rape incident in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from District Police Officer (DPO) Muntazir Mahdi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday took notice of a deaf girl rape incident in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from District Police Officer (DPO) Muntazir Mahdi.

The minister directed the DPO to register an FIR and provide justice to the affected family.

He also called father of the victim girl, Ghulam Hussain, and assured him of justice, saying that in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, protection of human rights was being ensured all over the country.

The minister had come to know through the media that a 17-year-old deaf girl was abducted and later raped on Monday.