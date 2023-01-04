HRRD to build 1,000 houses for flood-hit people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HRRD) has planned to build 1000 houses for the people of flood-hit areas of the country.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Abid Bukhari, an official in the organisation said that HRRD aims to start the construction of houses from January 15 and the project would be completed approximately by the end of the current year.

He said the complete plan and details of the structure had been submitted to the higher management committee and after approval, ground work would be initiated.

Bukhari said over 33 million people were affected, 7.

9 million displaced, and 2.1 million homes damaged/destroyed and stressed people of Pakistan were still struggling to resume their life.

He informed that HRRD had been providing newly-constructed homes, food, hygiene items, household essentials, medical services and farming facilities to the flood victims.

Bukhari said that to provide relief to the flood-affected people in Quetta, South, Punjab, and Sindh, HRRD supplied building materials including doors, windows, mud house rods, and polythene sheets, along with Rs 5000 in cash for house construction.

\395