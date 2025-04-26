HRSP Launches Hair Transplant Tourism Initiative To Boost The Economy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The President of Hair Restoration Society of Pakistan (HRSP), Dr. Rana Irfan announced to launch Pakistan Hair Transplant Tourism from the platform of HRSP, aiming to boost the industry and help the country to earn billions of Dollars.
He made this announcement during the press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad alongwith the joint secretary of HRSP, Dr Jawad Jehangir and spokesperson, Dr Mubashir, said a press release on Saturday.
In this regard, he expressed optimism about the proposal to train 1,000 doctors from major cities across the country and committed to provide them employment opportunities alongwith accommodation and meals.
"We will train 1000 new doctors in hair transplant from four major cities Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar," he said.
He noted that the country has a sufficient number of professionals and doctors who hold world-class qualifications and prestigious international memberships.
"Pakistan has around 26 doctors certified by the American board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS), the highest qualification in hair transplant surgery," he said, adding that
in addition to that about 20 Pakistani doctors are members of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), and 4 doctors also named in the Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (FISHRS).
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HRSP launches hair transplant tourism initiative to boost the economy1 minute ago
-
PM expresses condolences to Iranian President in telephone call21 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari firmly rejects Indian allegations41 minutes ago
-
AJK PM determines to overhauled every sector of state51 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Kashmir, heat wave likely in plains51 minutes ago
-
DC directs schools to ensure provisions for heatwave51 minutes ago
-
Chiniot business community protest Israeli atrocities in Gaza51 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrested fake lady constable from Balakot51 minutes ago
-
Shooting incident occurred during wedding celebration in Chiniot51 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on criminals, arrest proclaimed offenders51 minutes ago
-
Ducky Bhai charged for motorway stunts & speeding1 hour ago
-
KIIR urges UN to address rising violence against Kashmiri Muslims1 hour ago