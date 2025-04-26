HRSP launches hair transplant tourism initiative to boost the economy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The President of Hair Restoration Society of Pakistan (HRSP), Dr. Rana Irfan announced to launch Pakistan Hair Transplant Tourism from the platform of HRSP, aiming to boost the industry and help the country to earn billions of Dollars.

He made this announcement during the press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad alongwith the joint secretary of HRSP, Dr Jawad Jehangir and spokesperson, Dr Mubashir, said a press release on Saturday.

In this regard, he expressed optimism about the proposal to train 1,000 doctors from major cities across the country and committed to provide them employment opportunities alongwith accommodation and meals.

"We will train 1000 new doctors in hair transplant from four major cities Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar," he said.

He noted that the country has a sufficient number of professionals and doctors who hold world-class qualifications and prestigious international memberships.

"Pakistan has around 26 doctors certified by the American board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS), the highest qualification in hair transplant surgery," he said, adding that

in addition to that about 20 Pakistani doctors are members of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), and 4 doctors also named in the Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (FISHRS).